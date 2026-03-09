Altamont Man Wanted Here

By Gary Scott on March 9, 2026 at 10:21am

A central Illinois man has made the most wanted list for Morgan, Cass, Scott Counties Crimestoppers.

The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Leo Cline of Altamont.

Crimestoppers says Cline is wanted for public indecency.

Cline is described as a white male, weighing 143 pounds. He has hazel eyes, and was last known to live on 1300th Avenue in Altamont in Effingham County.

Crimestoppers asks that anyone who might know the whereabouts of Cline is urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or report the sighting on the Facebook or website.

All contacts are anonymous.