Ambrose Awarded UIUC Research Internship

Lincoln Land Community College student Kayleigh Ambrose of Jacksonville has been chosen as one of 10 students to participate in a summer research internship at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

Ambrose will participate in the Phenotypic Plasticity Research Experience for Community College Students. The internship is supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation and will include a boot camp on topics ranging from specific laboratory methods to research ethics.

Students will then join a research immersion program in phenotypic plasticity, the phenomenon of a single genotype producing multiple phenotypes depending on environment. Ambrose will then present findings at LLCC as well as at an undergraduate research symposium at UIUC. Ambrose will be awarded a $6,000 stipend along with food, housing and travel allowances for the 10-week program.

Following LLCC, Ambrose plans to transfer to UIUC to pursue a biology major followed by graduate school on the east coast.

Ambrose joins fellow Jacksonville resident Becky Rose, who was chosen to participate in the same research internship in 2019.