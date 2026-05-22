Ambulance Soon in Northern Greene

By Gary Scott on May 22, 2026 at 12:07pm

An ambulance will soon be staffed in the northern portion of Greene County.

The Roodhouse Fire District has announced plans for a Greene County ALS Ambulance to be staffed in Roodhouse.

Officials say the ambulance will be responding out of the Roodhouse firehouse.

Officials believe the change of quarters should decrease response times to the northern part of the county during medical and traumatic emergencies.

They say the southern portion of the county should remain unchanged during 911 events, as an ambulance will remain staffed in Carrollton.