Ameren, Adams Electric Coop Restoring Power From Winter Storm Outages

Ameren-Illinois spent most of the last two days restoring power across the region. As of 4:15 yesterday evening, a little less than 10,000 Ameren customers were without power due to ice and wind from Friday’s winter storm. Adams Electrical Cooperative outage map also reported more than 100 homes in Brown County, and 45 homes in Schuyler County were without power yesterday.

Ice and snow cover the ground and the tree in front of WLDS/WEAI on Old State Road.

On Friday, Ameren crews activated emergency protocols and began responding to pole damage, blown transformers, and fallen tree limbs. Officials told WICS Newschannel 20 many of the power outages were caused by falling tree limbs that impacted wires in residential neighborhoods.

The utility company activated its Emergency Operations Center to respond to the outages around the clock. As of this morning, less than 50 Ameren customers in the area are without power. One customer is still reportedly without power in Brown County this morning, according to the Adams Cooperative’s outage map.

Ameren customers who lost power can call 800-755-5000 or visit their outage map website on their phone to report the issue. Over the past 48 hours, WLDS has recorded three-quarters of a inch of precipitation and just over a one inch of snow. Three tenths of an inch of ice was also recorded. WLDS-WEAI is an official reporting station for the National Weather Service.