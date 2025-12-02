Ameren Customers Getting Money Back

By Gary Scott on December 2, 2025 at 6:21am

Illinois attorney general Kwame Raoul claims he has won a victory for central and southern Illinois electricity customers in a lawsuit filed for market manipulation.

Raoul says this will effect customers of Ameren, and includes residential and small commercial.

Raoul’s office settled with Dynegy for $38-million.

It stems from the 2015 electricity capacity auction conducted which resulted in an electricity capacity price that was 40 times higher than any other prices negotiation, and nearly 9 times higher than the previous year.

Raoul says the settlement means about $33 and a half million will be refunded to Ameren customers on basic generation service or real time pricing supply rates in the form of one time credits to offset the Ameren electricity bill.

Those credits should be reflected in bills this month.