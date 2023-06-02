Ameren Electric Supply Rates Beating Local Municipal Aggregation Program Rates

Several area municipalities’ electric aggregation programs have been notified that their electricity rates will be higher than Ameren-Illinois’ electric supply rate to start the new fiscal year.

Ameren’s supply rate has been set at 7.877 cents per kilowatt hour as of June 1st, which is about 10% less than the rate for those eligible to participate in several municipal electric aggregation programs around the area.

Ameren’s lower rate could mean a cost savings of approximately $78 for a typical customer who uses around 10,000 kilowatt hours a year.

Many municipalities’ bids from either Homefield Energy or Constellation Energy earlier this year were slated to be competitive with or lower than Ameren’s suply rate at the time auctions took place back in January and February. Recent auctions have provided for significantly lower charges for Ameren due to generating capacity and lower fuel costs.

If you are currently a participant in any municipal aggregation program, you may call the program manager and opt out, in most cases, at no cost. To opt out, residents will need to have their 10-digit Ameren account number when calling either Homefield or Constellation.

To answer questions about electricity delivery services, contact Ameren-Illinois at 1-800-755-5000.