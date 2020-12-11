Ameren-IL Rates Going Down In 2021

Ameren Illinois continues its recent trend of decreasing rates for customers.

Ameren Illinois has announced it will decrease rates for the 2021 year. This is the seventh overall decrease in rates for Ameren customers since the passing of the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act (EIMA) also known as the Smart Grid Bill which was passed in 2011, and the third consecutive decrease.

Marcelyn Love, spokesperson for Ameren Illinois, says it will save customers approximately $12 per year: “Customers who receive their supply from us will pay about 2.5% less per month for their energy, and that’s less than 10 years ago before the program actually started. Our rates continue to be among the lowest in the country. They are about 21% lower than the national average, and that finding is for the typical residential customer who uses about 10,000 kilowatt hours of electricity each year. They will see approximately a $12 per year savings on the delivery portion of their electric bill.”

Love also wants customers to be aware of the programs they have to help with the pandemic: “If customers are experiencing any type of hardship, then they should contact us. We have programs and funds that are in place to help those that are experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage people to take advantage of those funds. There are some direct savings for things on your bill, payment-type programs, as well as an addition we are offering extended payment agreements for customers who meet those qualifications. One of those agreements can give them up to 2 years to pay off a past due balance.”

Love also wants customers to check out their energy efficiency tips which will help decrease future bills. For where to find these tips and more information on assistance during the pandemic, check out amerenillinios.com/recovery or by calling the Ameren customer service line at 1-800-755-5000.