Ameren Illinois Asking Customers To Reduce Electricity, Natural Gas Usage

Ameren Illinois is asking customers to conserve energy during the current nationwide energy crisis. George Justice, Vice President, Electric Operations for Ameren Illinois issued a written statement late this evening asking customers in conserving their electricity usage to lessen the strain on the nationwide electric and natural gas infrastructure. He says that Ameren’s infrastructure is performing well, but they are continuing to monitor the natural gas and electricity shortages that have overtaken the country.

Ameren suggests residents set their home thermostats to 68 degrees or lower and to turn the thermostat down at night while members of the household are asleep. They ask to unplug and turn off non-essential appliances and avoid using large appliances if at all possible. They also suggest lowering the temperature on electric water heaters.

Ameren Illinois delivers energy to 1.2 million electric and more than 800,000 natural gas customers throughout central and southern Illinois.