Ameren Illinois Asking to Raise Electrical Rates

Ameren Illinois is asking to raise their electrical rates. Ameren Illinois has petitioned the Illinois Commerce Commission to raise their electrical rate by about $2.75 per month to the delivery portion of residential customer bills next year.

If approved by the ICC, the new rates would start in 2022. Ameren Illinois said in a press release this is only the second time in the past six years they have asked to increase delivery service rates. Ameren Illinois says its electric rates are 21% lower than the national average.

Chairman and President of Ameren Illinois Richard J. Mark said in the release that the company would enable investments in the company’s electric grid, adopt more clean energy technologies, implement new efficiency measures, and reduce power outages. Mark says with the investments, it will help keep rates down for customers.

The filing by Ameren will take about eight months of review by the ICC before final approval.