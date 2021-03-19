Ameren Illinois Extends Hardship Program

Ameren Illinois is giving its customers more time to manage their utility bills.

Ameren announced an extension of the COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program today. The program provides enhanced payment assistance and arrangements for customers who have fallen behind on their utility bills.

According to the announcement, extended payment terms and flexible down payment options are available through June 30, 2021. Customers can review their options at AmerenIllinois.com or call 1-800-755-5000 to speak with a customer service representative during regular business hours Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Richard Mark, chairman, and president, Ameren Illinois says the COVID-19 pandemic took a financial toll on many of Ameren’s customers, and while there are encouraging signs that the economy is improving and more people are getting back to work, Ameren knows some customers need additional time and flexibility on down payments in order to retire past due balances.

Financial assistance is also available. Information on income guidelines and eligibility for bill assistance grants can be found on the Ameren Illinois Economic Hardship Recovery Program website at AmerenIllinois.com/Recovery.