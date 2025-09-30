Ameren Illinois to Host Virtual Public Meeting Tonight

Ameren Illinois is hosting a virtual public meeting tonight to share the company’s plans to improve energy service reliability and allow attendees to provide feedback. Ellie Leonard, a spokesperson with Ameren says it will give a Ameren a chance to provide information ahead of their Integrated Grid Plan filing with the Illinois Commerce Commission in January.

“We’ll be going over that plan, its details. And ways in which that plan seeks to improve energy service reliability and prepare for an equitable transition to clean energy,” Leonard said. She added that the plan is required by law.

The plan includes initiatives to facilitate the adoption and development of local, clean energy generation, promote long term growth of clean energy and electrify the downstate Illinois economy. Leonard says attendees will be able to provide feedback. The meeting is specifically to discuss the Integrated Grid Plan but for attendees who have questions about those high energy bills, she says there is some good news starting tomorrow. “Good news, October 1st, supply rates will be reverting back to ‘normal-ish’ levels. SO, levels people were experiencing back in 2024.”

The virtual public meeting will be held tonight from 630-730pm.

It will be hosted on Microsoft Teams. The meeting ID is 281 958 774 249 1. Passcode- xu3dJ6Pn

You can dial in by phone at 312-667-7136 ID: 3297406#