Ameren Offering Low Down Payment Options Until the End of the Month on Delinquent Bills

Ameren-Illinois says its offering a flexible payment option for customers who are behind on their utility bills.

Now through March 31st, eligible customers with past-due balances can establish a repayment plan by paying 10% of the arrears. Beginning April 1, the down payment requirement will revert to the standard 20-25% of the arrears.

To establish a payment plan or discuss a utility bill, customers may log into their account at AmerenIllinois.com . Customers may also call Ameren Illinois Customer Service at (800) 755-5000.