Ameren Providing Hardship Grants

Small businesses and non-profit organizations that have fallen behind on their electric bills may now qualify for a hardship grant.

Ameren Illinois has announced under the company’s COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, one-time grants of up to $500 will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until June 30, or until the funds are exhausted.

To be considered, businesses must have an active, non-residential account, 50 or fewer full-time employees, and a principal office in Illinois.

Ameren Spokesperson Marcelyn Love says non profit organizations also qualify for the assistance.

“When we talk about our non-profits, it could be a charitable organization, it could be a religious organization and in this case even municipalities would qualify. So anyone who is a non-residential customer should look into this opportunity if they are experiencing some type of hardship at this time.”

Love says grant recipients will have the funds applied to their Ameren Illinois electric account, and she is encouraging anyone who is behind on their business bills to apply.

Love says there is also assistance for residential customers who are behind on their power bill as well.

“Residential customers also have an opportunity to get back on track through some of the assistance that we are offering. Right now there are no disconnections due to non-payment, and we are offering payment plans to help individuals take care of their balances.

I would encourage folks to start looking into those options as soon as possible. Right now it may seem like you have a little more time if there aren’t disconnects, but it is so important that people start to take care of those balances sooner rather than later, so they don’t end up in a position where they just feel overwhelmed.”

To apply, visit AmerenIllinois.com/Recovery or call the Ameren Illinois Business Center at 800.232.2477.

Ameren Illinois also announced several new energy efficiency offerings to help small businesses and non-profits to reduce their energy usage and save money. Eligible customers can receive a free lighting assessment, free smart thermostat, and a free energy analysis tool. Call 866.800.0747 or visit AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/Recovery.