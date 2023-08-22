Ameren Public Forums Begin Today on Grid Transformation Project

A series of public hearings is being held this week across West Central Illinois by Ameren-Illinois about their new Grid Transformation Program.

The program includes approximately 380 miles of new or upgraded transmission line across the region, with nearly 85% rebuilt along existing corridors. The program also includes building three new substations and upgrades to several existing substations.

Program manager Sam Morris says that the project is all a part of MISO’s portfolio to upgrade transmission capacity and gain access to a diverse group of energy sources. Morris says the project has two different segments that will be a part of the program, one to the listening area’s north and another that will cut from Maywood, Missouri to Meredosia.

There will be three opportunities this week for the public to see the project first hand. The first is today in Quincy at The Ambiance, located at 5225 Kochs Lane from 11AM-1PM and again from 5-7PM. Subsequent meetings will be held at the same times in Mt. Sterling, at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Wednesday and in Meredosia at the American Legion on Thursday.

For more information or to find ways to leave comments if you cannot attend the public forums, listen to the full interview with Sam Morris on Wednesday for What’s On Your Mind on AM1180 starting at 10:30AM or visit ameren.com/central-il-grid.