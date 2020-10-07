Ameren Receives Special Recognition by National Weather Service

Ameren Illinois has received special recognition from the National Weather Service.

Ameren officials announced today they have been named as a Ambassador of Excellence for their commitment to safety and storm preparedness.

According to the announcement, each year representatives from the NWS review the 11,000-plus Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors, that include government, non-profit, education, and private enterprises who commit to help improve the nation’s readiness against extreme weather and climate events.

The National Weather Service says fewer than 100 organizations are accorded the “Excellence” distinction for exceptional performance annually. Chris Miller, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service based in Lincoln, nominated Ameren Illinois for the recognition this year.

In his nomination, Miller credited Ameren Illinois for its use of observational and forecast weather data from both a Weather Enterprise vendor and the NWS to monitor hazardous weather conditions in their Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

This is the first time Ameren Illinois has earned the “Ambassador of Excellence” honor.