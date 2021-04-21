Ameren Replacing Aging Natural Gas Piping in Jacksonville

Jacksonville’s natural gas infrastructure is getting an upgrade. Ameren Illinois is currently replacing 1950s-era vintage steel pipeline and natural gas services with modern, corrosion-resistant polyethylene material.

Crews are working in and around Sunnydale Avenue, Newland Avenue, Valleyview Drive and Massey Lane replacing approximately 8,300 feet of vintage pipeline. In addition to updating the pipeline with corrosion-resistant polyethylene material, more than 100 individual customers’ natural services are being updated. All the work for this $1.1 million project should be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.

Vice President of Natural Gas Operations for Ameren Illinois, Eric Kozak said in a press release today that the replacement project will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas and help build upon future needs for customers. Kozak says that Ameren employs 8 full-time natural gas employees in Jacksonville who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7; install new services; and perform construction projects.

For the projects in process, a brief interruption of natural gas service is required at the customer’s residence just before the work is completed. Ameren Illinois will relight natural gas appliances for any customer who requests it. If a customer is not home at the time of the service interruption, the customer may call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for the company to relight natural gas appliances, at no charge.