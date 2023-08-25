Ameren Says IL, MO Has Enough Power For Extended Heat; Still Urges Electricity Conservation

Ameren-Illinois officials say there is enough energy to cover high energy needs forecast for today’s heatwave.

The regional grid operator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) said yesterday there was a possibility that there may be a necessity for conservation of energy because of the heat and high demand being placed upon the grid.

Shawn Schukar, chairman and president of Ameren Transmission Company said in a press release that there is enough energy to cover the company’s needs at this time. Ameren is still encouraging its customers to take steps to use energy conservatively and efficiently.

In a follow-up today, the conservation efforts appear to be working and customers shouldn’t be alarmed about the possibility of rolling black outs or brown out today. Ameren recommends to save on your energy costs to raise the temperature on your thermostat, if you can, by a few degrees; close curtains and blinds in your home; and defer appliance usage until late in the evening.

Ameren says if you don’t have a cool place to stay, visit a cooling center or public space for a break to help you stay safe until temperatures cool.

The entire listening area remains under an excessive heat warning until 10PM tonight.