Ameren Warns Customers of New Scams

Ameren Illinois is warning its customers of scammers posing as them.

There have allegedly been reports of scammers attempting new methods of acquiring money through pre-paid money cards and on popular payment applications like Cash App and Zelle.

“We always try to work with our customers and do not ask for payment in this manner,” expressed Ameren.

The company has provided some ways for their customers to protect themselves from these types of scams:

Under no condition, give out credit card, debit card, social security, ATM, checking or saving account numbers to anyone who contacts you in person or over the phone.

Do not trust anyone asking for payment up front. If you suspect someone is impersonating an Ameren employee, end the conversation and immediately call Ameren Illinois at 1.800.755.5000.

At no time should you purchase pre-paid cards or use payment applications in order to prevent service disconnection as companies provide several, legitimate forms of payment and do not indicate what forms to use.

For more information, visit Ameren.com/stop-scams. Customers are also encouraged to follow Ameren on social media to stay updated on the latest regarding these scams. Customers may also sign up to manage their account online at Ameren.com.