American Pickers Soliciting Illinois Stops For July

By Benjamin Cox on May 11, 2023 at 3:00pm

A popular History Channel show that searches for unique valuables is returning to Illinois this summer.

American Pickers are expected to return to the state in July. Starring Mike Wolfe and Danielle Colby, the show is in its 24th season.

Known for the unique antique collectible finds from personalities all across the country, the show’s producers are asking people for places to stop in Illinois.

If you or someone you know has a unique item, story to tell, and is ready to sell, American Pickers would like to visit with you. The Pickers DO NOT pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.

If interested, please send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.