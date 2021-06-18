American Red Cross Needing Donors in Jacksonville Today

The local American Red Cross is in need of blood donors today.

They are currently looking for donors to register for their blood drive taking place at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church today until 2 o’clock. As of last night, only 10 donors had signed up.

Hannah Yarnell, Account Representative of the Red Cross, says that the nation is currently suffering from a severe blood shortage due to the pandemic. Yarnell says that the Red Cross is working around the clock to meet the blood needs of hospitals and patients at this time.

As of last night, there was 21 appointment slots open, and they were accepting walk-in donors today. Amazon is also currently thanking blood donors through June 30th with a $5 gift card by email.

Just visit the Red Cross bus at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church in Jacksonville if you would like to donate or have questions.