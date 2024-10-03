AMVETS Raise the Roof Fundraiser Sees Enough Funds for Roof Project

The Jacksonville Amvets Post 100 held a fundraiser to put a new roof on their building back on September 14th.

Commander of Jacksonville AMVETS Post 100 says that he was left without words for the Raise the Roof fundraiser: “I can’t event describe it. It’s so humbling. People just kept coming through the door. We had about 170 auction items. We didn’t have anything like a big car to auction off, but a lot of smaller items and packages. It went well and the prices went well. With the total raised, I think we are right there for what we need. We still have a few expenses to cover, but I think we can cover them. Maybe we will still get some more money in, too.”

A photo of the donations for the auction on September 14. (Photo Courtesy of The Source)

The initial bid for the roof work initially came in at $130,000. The City of Jacksonville is expected to provide $50,000 matching money out of their TIF funds. According to the Source, the fundraiser made just over $19,000. If the total can get to $20,000, Rabbi Rob & Lauren Thomas will match the donations. Duncan says that if the costs have not jumped since the initial bid, the AMVETS should be able to get the work contracted soon.

Duncan says they are prepared to raise a little bit more money through their normal means if they need to so that the project gets completed: “I think we will get to the $20,000 through our normal fundraisers. We do a Queen of Hearts drawing. We give most of that money away. We do have 50/50 when we do the Queen of Hearts. Hopefully the post itself will do well. I would have never thought that we could raise $130,000 like that. When we first started asking for help after explaining our situation to the public, and they responded just like you’d think Jacksonville would; but still, when you’re the guy opening the envelopes up and seeing the checks that come in, it’s very humbling. It’s good to see that happen. I appreciate everybody’s support, and thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all that they are doing for us.”

Duncan says the building has served both the AMVETS and the community well for decades and hopes that once the roof gets completed it will continue for decades more.

For details or information on how to donate, contact Duncan at 217-473-5988, or call the post and ask for an officer at 217-243-9990. All donations are tax-deductible.