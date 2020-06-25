AMVETS Retired Flag Drop Box Destroyed Overnight

A container used for the proper disposal of flags in downtown Jacksonville was destroyed overnight.

Jacksonville Police were called to the AMVETS Post Number 100 this morning after an AMVETS official discovered the flag disposal drop off box attached to the front of the building had been destroyed sometime since yesterday evening.

Jimmy Duncan with AMVETS Post 100 says the box which was painted like the American Flags it was created to hold, has a special meaning for their members, and the traditional ceremony it represents.

“The box is used to collect worn U.S. flags that are no longer serviceable. The Boys Scouts normally do the honors and we assist them with that. We are upset about it, a Bot Scout had actually built that box as part of an Eagle Scout project several years ago and it gets quite a bit of use. So I don’t know, but it’s a shame.”

Duncan says Boy Scout troops in the area hold a special ceremony each year following the federal guidelines on the proper disposal of the U.S. Flag. Duncan says it is an annual tradition the AMVETS members are proud to assist with.

“They do a great job with the services and we do a collection for them, and they also do one once a year usually and get a lot of flags in. I think last time we did it we got in almost one thousand flags dropped off that day, so that’s kind of amazing.

The box just gives people someplace to go with their work flags, and something to do with them, so it’s a good thing.”

Duncan says the members of the post have just begun to discuss how to replace the box, but he says it will eventually be replaced likely more sturdy than the previous one.

Duncan says in the meantime, anyone who has a worn or damaged U.S. Flag and would like to have it property retired, can continue to drop their flags off to a member or employee at the AMVETS Post at 210 East Court Street, in Jacksonville, they open at 10 am Monday through Saturday and at noon on Sundays.

Jacksonville Police are asking for anyone who has information concerning this incident to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page.

Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.