An Early Morning Accident & Car Fire Leads To DUI Arrest

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Murrayville-Woodson Fire were called to the scene of a car fire this morning.

West Central Dispatch was notified of a car fire near Highway 267 and 967 Road near Woodson at 3:21AM. Upon arrival, emergency crews found a van fully engulfed. Sheriff’s Deputies took 22 year old Leland R Clayton of Manchester into custody, who was allegedly the driver of the vehicle. The van was a complete loss.

According to Jacksonville Police reports, LifeStar Ambulance notified local police about a possible accident that had occurred previously at the corner of Mauvaisterre and South Central Park Plaza involving a fire hydrant. Debris was in the roadway blocking traffic according to the call that came in to dispatch at 5:04AM.

No damage has been reported to the fire hydrant.

Clayton was eventually cited for two counts of Driving Under the Influence of alcohol, failing to report an accident, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and improper lane usage. Clayton has since posted bond and been released.