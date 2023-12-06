Anderson Announces Candidacy for Morgan Circuit Clerk

A Morgan County incumbent Republican has announced their candidacy to stay on the job.

Current Morgan County Circuit Clerk Julia Anderson announced she is seeking the Republican nomination for Circuit Clerk of the Courts late Monday, following the close of the filing period.

Anderson was appointed to the office in April of this year, following the retirement of Amy Sipes. According to the announcement, Anderson has more than 20 years of experience in the Circuit Clerk’s Office, having started in March of 2000 as a Deputy Clerk, serving as Chief Deputy for the past six years, as well as office bookkeeper for over 20 years.

Anderson says in the release, she cites her experience under past mentor clerks including Sipes, Barbara Baker, and Theresa Lonergan.

She currently serves as President of the Morgan County Republican Club as well as a member of the Morgan County Republican Committee, and in her spare time is also the treasurer of the River Country Quilt Show.