Angel Tree Program Has Over 100 Children Yet to Have Tags Claimed in Jacksonville Area

More than 100 children in the Jacksonville area will go without Christmas this year unless more volunteers are willing to step forward.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program has already helped to ensure hundreds of area children will have presents under the tree this year. However, according to an update by Captain Chris Clarke, there are still over 124 “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted.

Clarke says there are still 124 Angel tags hanging on Angel Trees throughout the Jacksonville area with each tag representing a child in need.

Angel trees can be found at County Market, Midlands Farm & Home, Walmart, Buccheit, Burkes Outlet, Schriaz, Westown Ford Lincoln, Mangia & The Salvation Army.

All you have to do is select a paper angel, purchase items and bring them back to the store where you selected your angel or the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army will be hosting a toy drive at Walmart this Saturday, Dec. 11th from 9 am-5 pm. The Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments will be assisting with the event.

Donations of new toys, clothes, or gift cards are appreciated to help fill gaps. Cash donations can be sent to The Salvation Army 331 West Douglas Ave Jacksonville, IL 62650.

Clarke says the kindness of the community will help rescue Christmas for many families in the area, and the Salvation Army is grateful for everyone who has taken the time to adopt an angel and purchase gifts for area children.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program has been in existence for more than 80 years.