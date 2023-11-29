Annual Franklin Christmas Festival This Weekend

The Village of Franklin will get into the holiday jingle this weekend with their annual Christmas Festival.

The three day event kicks off Friday night at 5PM at the high school with a Gingerbread House Contest entries due in the lobby. That will be followed by Mickey & Friend’s Magical Christmas live at 6:30. Cost to attend is $10.

On Saturday, the day begins at 8:30AM with registration for a 3 on 3 basketball tournament, with the tournament starting at 9AM. The Christmas Bazaar starts at 9AM and runs through 2PM in the small gym.

Saturday will be capped off with the lighted Christmas Parade. Entry is free. Line up is at the East grade school at 5PM, with the parade stepping off at 5:30. If you would like to preregister for the parade contact Aleece Ford at 217-370-7015.

On Sunday, a pancake & sausage breakfast runs from 7AM to 1PM. A freewill offering is suggested. The day will be filled with pictures with Santa, a pine wood derby, a spelling bee, followed by Franklin School’s Christmas program at 5:30.

Throughout the festival, the local Lions Club will be collecting hats, gloves, and socks for the needy. There will also be a Festival of Trees bidding to benefit the high school classes. For more information, visit the Franklin Annual Christmas Festival on Facebook.