Annual Mother’s Day Geranium Sale Announced

Jacksonville area residents can give flowers for Mother’s Day while supporting local service projects soon.

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club has announced its annual Mother’s Day Geranium Sale, which will run through April 19. The sale items are four-inch potted red geraniums and are being sold for $5 each.

Sunrise Rotary Club President Jay Jamison says the Mother’s Day Geranium Sale was first conceived by former club member Dr. Don Snider in 2010, as a way to introduce himself to his neighbors.

Jamison says when Don Snider passed away in 2013 the club made the geranium sale an official Sunrise Rotary fundraiser.

He says the club has become acquainted with many area neighbors through the geranium sale, both as a fundraiser for their various community service projects and as a quiet tribute to Dr. Don.”

Those interested in purchasing red geraniums may contact any member of the club to place an order. Club members will deliver purchased geraniums on or after May 7th. The sale items are four-inch potted red geraniums and are being sold for $5 each.

Sunrise Rotary meets every Tuesday morning at the Holiday Inn Express in South Jacksonville at 7 a.m.