Annual SamJam Switching to Indoor Venue

A Macoupin County fundraising event to raise money for neurofibromatosis has some changes this year.

The 9th annual SamJam BBQ & Boogie is moving indoors to Rustic Venues on Saturday, November 18th. The venue is located on the North Standard City Road in rural Girard.

The event was created in 2014 to honor Sam Oswald. The 38-year old Oswald was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis or NF, at the age of 4. NF affects one in every 2,500 people worldwide, and is often diagnosed during childhood. Though less familiar to the general public, more patients suffer from NF than muscular dystrophy, Tay-Sachs disease, and Huntington’s disease combined.

According to the Macoupin County Enquirer Democrat, Oswald has battled spinal fusion, two brain tumors, shunt revisions, bone grafting on both legs, knee surgery, dermal tumor removal, and eye surgery.

Peter Oswald, Sam’s father, organized the event both to honor his son’s love for music and to raise money to benefit NF research and support services. The previous eight SamJams have been outdoors at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville and has raised nearly $80,000, with the funds going to NF Midwest, Incorporated.

This year’s event will feature a BBQ dinner provided by Fat Albert’s BBQ, performances by two bands, a cash bar, and a silent auction. There will also be a drawing for a five-day Caribbean cruise, with each adult ticket holder receiving one entry when they enter the event venue. Additional entries may also be purchased.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. A popular area band, As the Crowe Flies, will perform at 6 p.m., with Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players following at 8 p.m.

Tickets for SamJam’s BBQ & Boogie are $35 for adults and $20 for children under 12. They are available for purchase at CNB Bank & Trust, Crowe Boot & Shoe Co., Main Street Florist, and online at Samjam4NF.com. Tables of 10 seats near the stage, with the privilege of getting to the front of the food line, are available for $400.

Everyone is urged to purchase tickets in advance to guarantee dinner and seating. For more information, visit Samjam4NF.com or call 217-556-4917.