Annual Statewide Tornado Drill Today

Despite the rumbling thunder and rain in the forecast today, many area counties and municipalities will be participating in the annual statewide Tornado Drill.

The drill will sound at 10AM as outdoor warning sirens will be tested.

Authorities ask that you take the time to treat it like a real tornado warning and practice your tornado safety and procedures.

It’s also the perfect time to make sure you know how to get more information in a weather emergency through broadcast media, your weather radio, and through other National Weather Service alerts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

