Annual Town Brook Clean Up Scheduled For This Saturday

The City of Jacksonville is looking for volunteers this Saturday to help clean up the Town Brook.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Lori Large-Oldenettel says they will walk the banks and clean up litter block by block: “This Saturday we are going to be meeting at 9AM at the former Midlands, which is now the Crossing Church on Diamond Avenue. We will break into groups and we will go out to start to clean up the brook block by block until we get it finished.”

The clean up will start just west of Lincoln Avenue and will stretch all the way down to just east of Hardin Avenue. The groups will simply be picking up litter from the brook side and will not go down into the brook itself. Trash bags will be provided.

Oldenettel says there are some requirements to participate this weekend: “At 9AM, we will get instructions for the walk. If you have gloves, bring them. You should wear long pants, closed-toe shoes. Also, you have to be over the age of 18 to participate in this event. We will have waivers on site for any individuals to sign when they are there. It’s super fun. It’s a great way to give back to your community. You’ll be in the outdoors. It’s beautiful out, and I really encourage anyone who is over the age of 18 to come out and volunteer for an hour or two hours. We should be finished no later than 11AM.”

Oldenettel says that the Town Brook clean up has been going on annually since 2014. For more information, you can contact Oldenettel via email at ward2alderman@gmail.com or by phone at 217-370-4597.