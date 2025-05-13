Annual Truckers Stop

By Gary Scott on May 13, 2025 at 12:05pm

Illinois is in the midst of a three day truck inspection blitz on Illinois highways.

It’s an annual event that runs today through Thursday.

It’s organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, and involves the Federal Motor Carrier Administration, and Illinois state police.

Don Schaefer with the Midwest Trucker’s Association says it can slow down traffic a bit, but it’s worth it.

Schaefer says truckers will be pulling into weight stations for comprehensive safety checks

Schaefer says this inspection is more thorough than the quick stops motorists might see most days.

He says officials will be looking over the key elements of the truck, including the mufflers.

Schaefer says documents will also be inspected in the blitz.

He says a clean score might mean the truckers earn a sticker that will mean no inspections for another three months.