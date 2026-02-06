Another Delay in Siren Bids in South Jax

The South Jacksonville village board last night held off on any action on weather warning sirens.

President Dick Samples says a part of the problem was his wording in the resolution, and the fact that more bidders have stepped forward.

Samples say a motion to move forward died of a lack of second, which delays the purchase.

He says that will give the village a chance to look at the other bids, and take action after hearing from the bidders at the meeting on the 19th.

Samples says he would still like to buy two sirens, if the bids are good.

Samples says the trustees also began some early discussion about the budget. He says the village is still awaiting word about how much money South Jacksonville has to work with, and what department heads need.