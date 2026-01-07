Another former WICC inmate sentenced to additional prison time after altercation with IDOC employee

By Benjamin Cox on January 7, 2026 at 10:19am

Another former inmate at the Western Illinois Correctional Center has been sentenced to additional prison time.

Jaymar Q. McGrone, 27, pleaded guilty on December 15, 2025 to aggravated battery in a public place, a Class Three felony, in Brown County Circuit Court. The plea was entered before Judge Jerry Hooker.

McGrone admitted to beating an Illinois Department of Corrections employee at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling in April 2023, while he was already incarcerated.

McGrone is currently serving a 27-year sentence for the August 2015 shooting death of 31-year-old Jammario Lacey in Springfield. McGrone was 16 at the time of the killing and pleaded guilty as an adult in Sangamon County Circuit Court in 2016.

Judge Hooker sentenced McGrone to an additional two years in prison on the aggravated battery charge and ordered him to pay court costs.

Following the beating incident, McGrone was transferred to Menard Correctional Facility. According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, he will not be eligible for release until 2043.