Another Residential Fire Under Investigation in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Fire Department and State Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating another recent structure fire in the City of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called at 9:58 last night to 133 East Wolcott Street behind the Circle K on North Main. A caller reported a heavily involved structure fire at the occupied residence.

In a brief phone conversation this morning, Fire Department Lieutenant Dan Klendworth said that the fire department was on the scene for approximately 2 to 2 ½ hours for suppression efforts. No injuries were reported. Klendworth said he would be investigating the origins of the fire with the state fire marshall’s office later this morning and would have a report later this afternoon. The residence appears to be a total loss.

This is the second fire under investigation in the city, after a fire burnt a 2 story structure just blocks away on 710 East Douglas Avenue in the early hours of Monday.