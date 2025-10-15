Another Solar Field at city’s edge

Jacksonville aldermen learned about another solar field planned just east of the city limits last night.

The solar field would be a project of NexAmp, based out of New York with offices in Chicago. Jack Curry says the proposed site is on the east side of Black’s Lane just south of the railroad tracks.

The site is one of at least four in the discussion stage. One is set for Black’s Lane at Morton Avenue, another is off Woods Lane and route 104, and the other is a product of Pactiv.

The council said yes to a resolution seeking grant money for new sidewalks along Lincoln. This would coincide with the multimillion dollar project for a new street for Lincoln from Morton to Mound that is set for the 2027 fiscal year. The sidewalk project would help the city find matching funds for the road project.

Aldermen approved a formal agreement with the state for the mowing of Immanuel West, South and East Cemeteries on the former JDC grounds. The city was mowing the property already.

The council tentatively agreed to a $160-thousand upgrade to the Springbook software the city uses for payroll and accounts receivable. It should allow the city to operate the books in real time, allow on line payments and reservations, and make the budget process easier. It is a cloud based system that would cost the city $60-thousand a year to maintain. The city has been using Springbook since 2004.

And, in response to alderwoman Terrisa Heape’s question, the finance committee will meet at the next council meeting to talk about requests for the use of the money the city collects on video gambling revenue. The city has pledged to make at least some of the money for grants for applying agencies.