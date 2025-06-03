Another Victim in the Chatham Daycare Crash

By Gary Scott on June 3, 2025 at 2:17pm

The tragic accident at a Chatham day care center in late April has claimed a fifth victim.

Sangamon county coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed the death of an 8 year old boy from Springfield, Bradley Lund.

He was an inpatient at St John’s Hospital in Springfield since the accident April 28th at the YNOT Day Care Center in Chatham.

State police say Lund was one of 10 people hit when 44-year-old Marianne Akers had an apparent seizure, drove across a farm field, and struck the building.

Her attorney says she had no recollection of the incident.

An 18-year-old worker at the day care center, two 7 year old girls, and an 8 year old girl were killed immediately. Lund became the fifth victim yesterday. Five other children were treated in Springfield hospitals.