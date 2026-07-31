Antiques Stolen in Crimestoppers Crime Spotlight

Crimestoppers is lending a helping hand to Jacksonville police in connection with a recent burglary investigation.
The break in occurred earlier this week on Mathers Street.
Police say it happened in the 10-hundred block of Mathers sometime between 5 PM Sunday and Tuesday evening.
Police say a garage was broken into, and two antique irons were stolen.
Any tips about the crime are encouraged at 243-7300, or to the Crimestoppers website or Facebook page.
All tips are anonymous, and cash rewards are offered if the information leads to an arrest.