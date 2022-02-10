AP Basketball Poll: SHG Moves Up; Liberty & Routt Fall; Triopia Remains Steady; Girls Ready For Postseason

The final AP Coaches Poll for Boys’ High School basketball has been released before Regional and Sectional seeding comes out.

In Class 3A, SHG moves up a notch to #3 with 4 more wins over the week. They received a single first place vote this week. They are 27-2 overall and have a perfect record in the Central State 8. They host Normal U-High at home on Friday night.

In Class 1A, Liberty drops a notch to #5 this week after losing in a close game at the Superfan Shootout to Monroe City, Missouri 54-53 last Saturday. They stay home to face Quincy-Notre Dame Friday night. Triopia held steady at #8 on the week after games were postponed last week due to the winter weather. They remain 23-4 and they visit Greenfield-Northwestern Friday night. Routt added three more wins on the week to improve to 20-5, but fell a spot in the poll to #10. After playing Pleasant Hill this evening, Routt brings in Brown County on Friday night. Brown County remained an honorable mention, catching two votes this week. The Hornets picked up a win last night over Barry-Western 64-38 to snap a two-game losing streak. After Routt on Friday, Brown County will get Carrollton to finish their schedule on Monday night.

On the girls’ side of things, before Regionals start this weekend – in Class 3A, Springfield High dropped out of honorable mention status this week. Springfield High draws Jacksonville on Tuesday at 6PM at the Bowl to kick off Regional action.

In Girls Class 1A, Brown County remained at #6 in the poll at 26-5. They drew a #2 seed and will play the winner of Lewistown vs. Bushnell-Prairie City on Monday night in Lewistown. Greenfield-Northwestern once again received a single honorable mention vote. The Lady Tigers are 24-5 and are second in the WIVC only to Brown County. GNW received a #1 seed in their sectional. They will play the winner of Springfield-Lutheran vs. Pawnee on Monday evening in Springfield. Girls’ Regional action officially begins on Saturday.