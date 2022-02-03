AP Coaches’ Basketball Polls

We head into the final full month of the regular season in basketball. Several teams are working on building good seeds in regional play.

A few in the area remain in the AP Top 10 Coaches Polls for their respective class.

In Boys Class 3A, SHG comes in at #4 with their 23-2 mark. The Cyclones are a perfect 15-0 in Central State 8 play, and haven’t lost since losing two back-to-back in tournament play at the start of the season to Champaign-Centennial and Belleville West. SHG is scheduled to play Glenwood at Home tomorrow night.

In Boys Class 1A, Liberty comes in at #4 with a 19-4 mark. They are followed by two WIVC teams, with Triopia at #8 with a record of 23-4 and Routt at #9 with a mark of 17-5. Brown County is an honorable mention on the 1A poll with a mark of 18-7. Triopia is off tomorrow night. Routt heads to Greenfield-Northwestern tomorrow night, and Brown County stays home to play Pittsfield.

On the girls’ side, in Class 3A, Springfield High received an honorable mention vote. The Lady Senators are 18-9 on the season and are first in the CS8 with a conference mark of 12-2. They are scheduled to play at home against Lanphier tonight, unless Mother Nature has plans.

In girls’ Class 1A, Brown County comes in at #6 in the poll with a record of 24-5. The Lady Hornets are a perfect 9-0 in the WIVC. Brown County was scheduled to play at Triopia tonight, but that game has been postponed. Greenfield-Northwestern received an honorable mention vote. GNW has a mark of 23-4 and are a perfect 7-0 in the WIVC. GNW was scheduled to go to Bunker Hill tonight for non-conference action.