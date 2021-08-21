Apartment Fire Injures One in Waverly

An apartment building was severely damaged after an early morning fire in Waverly.

Waverly Volunteer Fire & Rescue received a report of a structure fire fully engulfed at approximately 5:48 this morning at 395 East Vandalia Street. Waverly Fire & Rescue officials say they immediately requested mutual aid from the Franklin Fire Department and placed the Alexander Fire Department on standby.

Upon arrival, the first story of the unit was fully involved. Volunteer firemen also found a resident shortly after who had severe burns and requested LifeStar Ambulance for transport to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. According to further reports, Alexander and Loami Fire Departments were then requested for more manpower for fire containment.

Waverly officials say the fire was brought under control with heavy damage to two apartments and smoke and water damage to the other two apartments.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.