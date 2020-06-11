Aperion Care In Jacksonville Has 47 Cases of COVID-19

The Morgan County Health Department reports that a long-term care facility in Jacksonville has 47 cases of COVID-19.

Following reports of 3 initial cases with ties to Aperion Care, test samples were taken from all residents and staff members over the last two days with assistance from the Morgan County Health Department, Passavant Area Hospital, and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Results indicate that 34 residents and 13 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Residents who have tested positive are in isolation at the facility. Staff members are recovering in isolation at their home. The Morgan County Health Department, Passavant Area Hospital, and IDPH are currently working with Aperion Care to ensure the isolation of the cases and to implement infection prevention efforts.

In a statement released by Aperion Care, they said they would not address specific cases or incidents. They said they have a certified infection preventionist on site to assist with further implementation of CDC recommendations. They have eliminated all visitors into the facility until further notice. Aperion said they will be updating family members and representatives via an automated messaging system each week. More information can be found at their website aperioncare.com/covid-19.

With the reporting of the 47 cases, Morgan County’s positive case count rises from 55 to 102. Two tests at the Aperion facility are still pending at the time of this report.