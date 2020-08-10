Apex Awards 4 Community Grants

Apex Clean Energy has awarded four new grants from their Community Grant Program funds. These funds are designed to support organizations and projects related to community development, environment, education, and health and recreation that benefit Morgan County and the surrounding area.

This round of grantees includes the Routt High School Education Foundation (RHSEF); Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties; Franklin Community School FFA; and the Western Illinois Youth Camp.

Board President of the Routt High School Ed Foundation Robert Mudd said in a press release that the funds will be used towards creation of a Memorial Prayer Garden.

The Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers unit indicated that they would be using their funds to update various pieces of technology to help fight crime in the local area.

Franklin School FFA sponsor Brent Nelson said in the release that the FFA would using their funding to offset the costs in the construction of a greenhouse.

Board President of the Western Illinois Youth Camp Bob Large says their grant will be used to replace roofs on bunk houses at the camp that are nearing 40 years old.

Apex awards the community grants in a rolling basis. Applicants interested in the grants can apply at www.lincolnlandwind.com/grant.