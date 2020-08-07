Apex Clean Energy Accepting Grants For Migratory Bat Habitat Conservation

The hoary bat, the species of bat most frequently found dead at wind power facilities, is declining at a rate that threatens its long-term future in the United States, according to a recent National Park Service study.

Apex Clean Energy has announced a new habitat conservation grant for Morgan County. The Lincoln Land Conservation Grant will award at least $300,000 in implementation funding to the non-profit organization that proposes the strongest project to enhance regional habitat for migratory tree roosting bats including the hoary bat, the silver-haired bat, and the Eastern red bat. Hoary bat numbers in particular are plummeting around the United States, according to a recent National Park Service study. The suggests the species is particularly impacted by wind turbines, with millions turning up dead on the ground below them as wind farms have proliferated in recent decades around the country.

Apex Director of Public Engagement Jaci Friedley says that Apex is utilizing similar grants all across the portions of the country where they serve to address specific sustainability needs: “One of Apex’s core values is sustainability. We see that as a core part of our mission in our work. The introduction of the Apex Conservation Grant Program is just another way we are trying to put this value to work. The Lincoln Land Conservation Grant is concentrated on bats, because several of the targeted migratory bat species are present in the [Morgan County] region. We know that projects to enhance that habitat in the region can make a big difference in help those species thrive.”

Non-profit organizations wishing to be considered for the grant are asked to submit a letter of interest to Madeline Ray at Apex at madeline.ray@apexcleanenergy.com no later than November 15th. More information about the grant can be found at lincolnlandwind.com/conservation_grant. Up to 5 organizations will be invited to submit full applications. A grant winner will be announced on May 1st, 2021.