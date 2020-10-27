Apex Clean Energy Announces 3 New Community Grant Recipients

Apex Clean Energy has continued their Community Grant program with 3 new awards. This round of grantees includes the Jacksonville Sports League, Illinois College, and Our Redeemer Day Care Center.

In a press release, Our Redeemer Day Care says they will use their grant to update their STEM curriculum. They will use it to purchase new equipment for hands-on activities for students.

Illinois College professor Gwendolyn Knapp said in the press release that she will use the funds to investigate the prevalence of antibiotic resistance in Morgan County with students in the biological sciences and nursing programs.

The Jacksonville Sports League will be using their grant for the rehabilitation of the Olson Roller Hockey Rink project.

The amounts each organization received was not disclosed.