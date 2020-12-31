Apex Clean Energy Announces 4 Community Grants in Jacksonville

Apex Clean Energy has announced 4 new community grants from their Community Grant program. The grant program is designed to support organizations and projects related to community development, environment, education, and health and recreation that benefit Morgan County and the surrounding area.

This round of grantees includes the Jacksonville Symphony Hall and Performing Arts Center; Prairieland United Way; Marine Toys for Tots of Jacksonville, Illinois; and Fusion Youth Ministry.

According to a press release today, Toys for Tots was able to use their grant to purchase gifts for needy children in the Jacksonville area this Christmas.

Prairieland United Way will use their grant towards their annual campaign this year.

Dr. Susan Weller says that the Jacksonville Symphony Hall and Performing Arts Center group will use their grant towards architectural studies, planning of the organizational structure, and legal fees for their continued design, construction, and placement of the arts center in Jacksonville.

Kevin Hinkle, executive director of Fusion Youth Ministry says their grant money will be used to help with a mission trip to Colorado in Summer 2021 and to continue to provide Christian sports camps and after school programs for junior high and high school students in Jacksonville.

The grants are awarded on a rolling, ongoing basis. Organizations wishing to apply for the grants can visit lincolnlandwind.com/grant for the application or more information.