Application Period Now Open for State Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program

A state loan program aimed at assisting first responders is once again open for applications.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal along with the Illinois Finance Authority has opened the application period for the Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program.

State officials say the Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program (FTRL) and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program (ARLP) are designed to assist departments or cities in purchasing emergency vehicles that they otherwise may not be able to afford.

Under the FTRL program, fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments may apply for up to $350,000 in low-interest or no-interest loans for the purchase of a fire truck or brush trucks. The loans must be repaid within 20 years. Approximately $10.5 million is available for this application period.

Under the ARLP program, units of local government and not-for-profit ambulance service providers can apply for no-interest or low-interest loans for the purchase of ambulances of up to $200,000.

These loans must be paid back in 10 years, and approximately $2.7 million is available for loans during this application period.

Applications and eligibility criteria can be found online at www2.illinois.gov.