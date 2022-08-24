Application Period Open for Small Equipment Grant Program

Applications are now being accepted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office for this year’s small equipment grant program.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal announced today the application period is now open for the Small Equipment Grant Program. $1.5 million will be awarded to eligible fire departments and ambulance services for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

Acting State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson says equipment costs continue to increase, and department budgets remain tight. During the 2022 fiscal year, the program received 373 applications, requesting around $8.4 million in funding. Simpson says this shows that departments continue to search for ways to update their equipment so that their personnel can operate efficiently and safely on a scene.

He says the Small Equipment Grant Program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for the fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment.

In addition to firefighting personal protective equipment (PPE), applicants can also apply for personal infection control items such as masks, gowns, and gloves during this application cycle.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments are eligible to apply. In addition, stand-alone, not-for-profit ambulance service providers are eligible to apply.

All applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying. The OSFM will require departments to be current from August 2020 through August 2022 for this grant period.

All interested departments should send an application to OSFM electronically or postmarked no later than November 30, 2022.