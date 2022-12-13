Applications Being Accepted For Butler Vacancy in 95th District House Seat

By Benjamin Cox on December 12, 2022 at 8:01pm

Applications are now being accepted to fill the upcoming term of Republican State Representative Tim Butler.

Butler announced last month that he was resigning from the seat to take a position of the Illinois Railroad Association. Butler was just re-elected to the seat in November.

Applicants must live in the new 95th House District and must submit a statement explaining why they want the position, along with details of their past community involvement and their involvement in Republican party activities.

According to Christian County Republicans, the appointee will serve the entire term of office beginning on January 11th.

The GOP county chairmen of Sangamon, Christian, and Macon Counties will choose Butler’s replacement on January 5th at the Sangamon County G.O.P. Headquarters.

Applications are due by 5PM December 22nd at Sangamon County Republican Party headquarters.