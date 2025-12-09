Applications Coming in for Property Rehab Projects

By Gary Scott on December 9, 2025 at 6:32am

Applications are coming in for housing rehab projects through the Morgan County board.

Commissioners Dr Michael Woods says this funding comes from the state through the Illinois Development Authority.

Dr Woods says interest has been high.

He says there have been 70 either applications and inquiries into the program.

Dr Woods says there is no deadline, per se. Once the money is gone, it’s done.

Applications will be judged on qualifications and on a first come first served basis.

Woods says the board hopes to get additional funding from the program in future years, if the interest is great enough locally. The program is for Morgan County only. Any questions can be directed to him.

The rest of the board meeting this morning was routine. The board leadership, by a unanimous vote will remain the same for 2026. Mike Wankel will serve as chairman, and Dr Woods as vice chairman.