Applications Open in 8th Judicial Circuit For Adrian Vacancy

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White has announced the application process for n at-large circuit judge vacancy in the Eighth Judicial Circuit that resulted from the removal of Quincy Circuit Judge Robert Adrian on February 23rd by the Illinois Courts Commission.

Candidates from the Eighth Circuit in Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Mason, Menard, Pike and Schuyler counties are encouraged to apply. To be eligible for consideration for appointment, the applicant must be a lawyer licensed to practice law in Illinois.

The application form and instructions to apply for the vacancy is available at the Illinois Supreme Court’s website or at the IllinoisCourts.gov website. The deadline to apply is April 12th.

A press release from the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts says applicants will undergo an evaluation and screening process. The person selected to fill the vacancy will serve until the first Monday in December following the November 2026 general election.

There is one other current vacancy in the 8th Circuit brought on by the appointment of Justice Amy Lannerd to the Illinois Appellate Court in December 2022. She is currently running unopposed for a full term. Chief Justice J. Frank McCartney has told Muddy River News that he doesn’t expect her replacement to be named until later this year. McCartney also must find a replacement for Judge Debra Wellborn, who plans to retire this summer from her position as an associate judge in the Eighth Judicial Circuit.